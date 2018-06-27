Moroccan protest leader, 3 others get 20-year sentences

FILE - In this Oct.8, 2017 file photo, a man holds a portrait of activist Nasser Zefzafi as people take part in a demonstration demanding the liberation of activists, prompted by the death of a fish vendor, in Casablanca, Morocco. The charismatic leader of a Moroccan protest movement was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison along with three activists after mass demonstrations touched off by the death of a fish seller. Zefzafi and the three were convicted late Tuesday June 26, 2018 of threatening state security. Abdeljalil Bounhar, File AP Photo