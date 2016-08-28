The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2016
Thunderstorm activity will continue from the Plains to the Midwest on Sunday, while high pressure keeps most of the West Coast clear of precipitation.
A wave of low pressure will move east northeastward across from the upper Great Lakes to southeast Canada. This system is likely to generate showers and thunderstorms over portions of the Midwest, the interior section of the northern Mid-Atlantic and parts of New England. A warm frontal boundary will also extend from the northern Plains to the middle Mississippi Valley. This frontal system is forecast to produce showers and thunderstorms across the northern edge of the northern Plains, the central Plains and the middle Mississippi Valley. Just to the south, a tropical disturbance over the northern Gulf of Mexico will keep showers and thunderstorms in the picture for the western Gulf Coast. Another tropical disturbance will generate rain and thunderstorms across the Florida Peninsula. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to the southern tip of Florida.
Meanwhile, daytime heating will initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Four Corners. A ridge of high pressure centered over the eastern Pacific should keep areas west of the Continental Divide dry on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to rebound over the Desert Southwest after a few days of below normal temperatures.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 27 degrees at Big Piney, Wyo. to a high of 99 degrees at McAllen, Texas
