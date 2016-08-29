Austria flights resume in Vienna after day of disruption

Airline officials say technical problems that left hundreds of passengers stranded at Vienna's airport over the weekend have been resolved and flights are operating normally.
Austrian Airlines spokesman Peter Their says all passengers are making their planned flights as of Monday after data transmission problems grounded services starting Sunday afternoon.
About 3,000 passengers on 63 canceled flights were affected. Hundreds spent the night at the airport on cots and received free food and beverages, while another 900 stayed overnight in hotels.
Comments