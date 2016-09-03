Hermine kills 2, ruins beach weekends in northward march

Lee and Gary Moulton walk from their home along what is left of a road that was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine in the Alligator Point community of Franklin County, Fla., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
News Herald via AP
Andrew Wardlow
Workers clean up debris, caused by Hurricane Hermine, in the parking lot in front of convenience store, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
John Raoux
AP Photo
Barbara Hogan looks down at some of the damage to the first floor of her apartment after Hurricane Hermine came through Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Debris lies near a waterfront building damaged by Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Darby Lee looks into the damaged bedroom of his brother and sister in laws apartment that had a tree fall on the roof early Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla. According to Lee, this was the room he was supposed to be sleeping in but he and his brother had stayed up late playing video games in another room when the tree snapped around 4 am and came down on the roof. The four unit apartment building on Boone Park Avenue was one of the handful of damaged properties reported as the last of the wind and rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine passed over the greater the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Volunteers pitch in to help pull a chunk of the tree from the apartment building roof after Kyle Castleberry of Kyle's Tree Service cut the fallen portion of the tree as close to the roofline as he could Friday, Sept. 2 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. The four unit apartment building on Boone Park Avenue was one of the handful of damaged properties reported as the last of the wind and rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine passed over the greater the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Gus Soldatos steps over a hole in the floor as he brings water out of his son's bait shop after the shop experienced damage from Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Bill Heckler picks up some of his belongings that were damaged in his condominium from Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Gus Soldatos, left, and his father Nick, survey damage to one of the buildings they own after Hurricane Hermine passed through, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
The North Carolina National Guard prepares to depart their Kinston, N.C., yard Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, to stage at the Global Transpark after being activated head of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Daily Free Press via AP
Zach Frailey
A tree service company removes a fallen tree from the roof of a damaged home Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Chris Boland, rear right, whose home just missed a direct hit from a downed pine tree over the power lines, and Julia Tyson look over the aftermath Tropical Storm Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Chris Boland, whose home just missed a direct hit from a fallen pine tree, looks over the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine as he waits for power to be restored, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta in Valdosta. Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Mike Shalley takes pictures of the churning St. Johns River from the last winds of Hurricane Hermine, which was downgraded to a tropical storm, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
William Upchurch, left, and Isabela Upchurch, smile while experiencing the last winds of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. The brother and sister had the day off from Episcopal High like all other students in the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine, which has weakened to a tropical storm, creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Va., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
The Daily Times via AP
Jay Diem
Staff members for the MRV Outer Banks Pro surf tournament take down a banner in Nags Head, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, as Tropical Storm Hermine heads toward the Outer Banks.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
This NOAA satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT shows Tropical Storm Hermine over coastal Carolina and Virginia. Hermine is moving northeast at 22 miles per hour towards the eastern Mid Atlantic and will bring heavy rain and high surf to much of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. A stationary front over the Gulf coast promotes the development of showers and thunderstorms over the Florida Panhandle. High pressure brings mostly sunny skies across the Ohio valley and Great Lakes.
Weather Underground via AP
Authorities check on construction material dangling in Virginia Beach, Va., during Tropical Storm Hermine on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hermine could bring 4 to 7 inches of rain to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic coastal portion of Maryland as well as 1 to 4 inches of rain over southern Delaware, southern and eastern New Jersey and Long Island through Monday morning.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Stephen M. Katz
Charlie Gregory, center, a local crabber, and his son Zach check their boat as Tropical Storm Hermine approaches Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hermine could bring 4 to 7 inches of rain to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic coastal portion of Maryland as well as 1 to 4 inches of rain over southern Delaware, southern and eastern New Jersey and Long Island through Monday morning.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Stephen M. Katz
Pound net fisherman Brian Wilson bails water from one of his boats docked on Saturday, Sept.3, 2016 as Tropical Storm Hermine approaches Virginia Beach, Va. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hermine could bring 4 to 7 inches of rain to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic coastal portion of Maryland as well as 1 to 4 inches of rain over southern Delaware, southern and eastern New Jersey and Long Island through Monday morning.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Stephen M. Katz
Pedestrians brave the wind rushing down Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, as Tropical Storm Hermine approaches the region. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hermine could bring 4 to 7 inches of rain to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic coastal portion of Maryland as well as 1 to 4 inches of rain over southern Delaware, southern and eastern New Jersey and Long Island through Monday morning.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Stephen M. Katz
Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Hermine lost hurricane strength over land but was intensifying Saturday along the Atlantic Coast, threatening heavy rain, wind and storm surges on its northward march.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
Two trailers sit overturned in the creek behind the Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks. The storm is expected to dump several inches of rain in parts of coastal Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York as the Labor Day weekend continues.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
A unidentified man watches the rising water from his home in Hatteras, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks. The storm is expected to dump several inches of rain in parts of coastal Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York as the Labor Day weekend continues.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
Stevie Green rides a bike on the flooded streets of downtown Manteo, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. The center of Hermine moved across eastern North Carolina early Saturday. Winds gusted to 60 mph along the Outer Banks and 40 mph inland.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
This NOAA satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at 09:45 AM EDT shows Post-Tropical Storm Hermine moving back over open water just off of the North Carolina coast. Hermine is packing winds of 65 miles an hour and will soon begin to stall off of the Jersey Shore. Hermine will bring strong winds to the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts over the next several days. Severe beach erosion and a dnagerous storm surge are expected. The remainder of the eastern half of the United States will be under the control of a large area of high pressure (this is also the reason why Hermine will stall) bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.
Weather Underground via AP
Alex Caro, center, of Virginia Beach looks over the name "HERMINE" he wrote in the sand at the beach at Cape Charles, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Tropical Storm Hermine lost hurricane strength over land but was intensifying Saturday along the Atlantic Coast.
The Daily Times via AP
Jay Diem
Teddy Ross of Northampton Fire and Rescue points to a fallen tree limb that dropped a television cable across Rogers Drive in Nassawadox, Va. on Saturday, Sept.3, 2016. Tropical Storm Hermine lost hurricane strength over land but was intensifying Saturday along the Atlantic Coast.
The Daily Times via AP
Jay Diem
Paul O'Brien of Australia checks the depth of the road near the home he rented for vacation in Rodanthe, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks. The storm is expected to dump several inches of rain in parts of coastal Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York as the Labor Day weekend continues.
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
In this photo provided by Tyrrell County Sheriff’s office shows a tipped over 18-wheeler in Columbia, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman said that high winds tipped over the 18-wheeler, killing its driver and shutting down the U.S. 64 bridge during Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tyrrell County Sheriff’s office via AP
Tom Copeland
AP Photo
