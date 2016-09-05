The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, September 05, 2016
Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine will continue to affect portions of the East Coast on Monday, while a frontal system shifts over the northern Plains.
Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine will drift slowly north northwest toward the northern Mid-Atlantic. This system will bring dangerous storm surge, gusty winds and rainy conditions to parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Tropical storm watches and warnings will stay in effect from eastern Maryland to southern Massachusetts. Tropical moisture will also aid in producing showers and thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula.
Meanwhile, an onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico will trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Deep South and the Southeast. Just to the west, monsoonal thunderstorms are expected to pop up across the lower Intermountain West and the southern high Plains.
A cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the upper Mississippi Valley the eastern Great Basin. As this frontal system shifts slowly eastward, it will produce strong to severe thunderstorms in the upper Midwest, the northern Plains and the upper Intermountain West. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in northwest Wisconsin, Minnesota, northwest Iowa, eastern South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. Cool air will trail this frontal boundary, which will support high elevation snow showers in the northern Rockies. Winter weather advisories will stay in effect for western Montana and parts of northeast Idaho through the early afternoon. Additionally, an onshore flow from the Pacific will bring light showers to western Washington on Monday.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 27 degrees at Stanley, Idaho to a high of 97 degrees at Blythe, Calif.
