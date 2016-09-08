The 25 Wackiest Convict Nicknames

The convicts are real. Their nicknames are real. (So far as we can tell.) And some are real funny.
The Georgia Department of Corrections, which typically doesn’t have much of a sense of humor, almost certainly did not intend it this way. But the prison system’s searchable online database of inmates past and present features convicts’ aliases — plenty of which are hilarious, bizarre and, on occasion, off-color. Warning: Some are downright lewd.
The monikers — and these didn’t even make our top 25, which can be viewed in full below (scroll down) — include “Sweet Tea” and “Monkey Juice” and “Dynamite Sticks” and “Cigarette” and “Touchdown” and “Nasty Booboo” and “Boogerman” and “Bizzy” and “Bloody Montana” and “Bloody Bull” and “Strawberry Jam.” And plenty you just have to read for yourself.
Which you can easily do by logging onto the department’s website and typing any potential nickname or random word that comes to mind in the space next to “Alias.” Try anything. You’ll be surprised what’s there. Type in, say, “Donkey” and the database will serve up the files of five different convicts — two burglars and a robber among them. Type “Snake” and you’ll get more than two dozen hits. “Killer” will get you 20 hits, including an Atlanta area thief and forger who is also known as “Catfish.”
The Georgia inmate database is among the best in the Southeast, if not the country, for finding criminal histories. The nicknames are but an added bonus. But don’t tell anybody. If word gets out, some state official — a.k.a. “The Man” — will probably put the kibosh on it.
