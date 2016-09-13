What happens when a cheetah cub picks a puppy as its pal? A lot of cuteness

Well, these two little guys certainly didn’t come from the same litter.
One will grow up to be a big, majestic hunting cat.
The other is a dog.
But they have become fast friends at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium where they will be spending a lot of time together in the future.
The zoo introduced Emmett, a 10-week-old cheetah cub, and Cullen, a 7-week-old puppy, to the public in a Facebook post before Labor Day weekend.
It explained that Emmett was born at the Wilds, a private, nonprofit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, “and was hand-reared while being treated for pneumonia for several weeks.”
When Emmett arrived at the zoo “he picked Cullen to be his companion dog.”
The zoo hopes that cuddly Cullen will help Emmett “be more confident and calm as cheetahs are naturally skittish animals.”
Eventually Emmett will travel with the zoo’s famous director emeritus, Jack Hanna, and his educational team as an “ambassador for his cousins in the wild, and Cullen will be with him every step of the way,” the Facebook post said.
Emmett and Cullen — paving the way for world peace.
