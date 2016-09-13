Student says campus police told her accused rapist ‘don’t sweat it’ and keep playing football

A University of North Carolina student said she was sexually assaulted in February by a UNC football player who has not been prosecuted or held accountable by the university, the campus police or the court system.
The student, Delaney Robinson, a 19-year-old sophomore from Apex, held a news conference in Raleigh with her attorney and father Tuesday to discuss her case. Earlier in the day, she swore out a warrant in the Orange County magistrate’s office, charging the football player with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor sexual assault. Her lawyer, Denise Branch, explained that the misdemeanor charges were the only option open to her now in order to get justice — despite campus police and university investigations that have resulted in no action against the player.
“My life has changed forever,” Robinson said calmly to a roomful of journalists, “while the person who assaulted me remains as a student and as a football player on this campus.”
The player was identified as Allen Artis, a junior and linebacker from Marietta, Ga.
Robinson said she was raped on Valentine’s Day at Ram Village, an on-campus apartment complex. She said she had been drinking with a group of people and then found herself alone with a male student she did not know. On the night of the assault, she said she went to the hospital at UNC, where evidence was collected in a rape kit. That same night, she reported what happened to the campus police. A few weeks later, on March 9, she reported the assault to the university’s Title IX office, which also handles complaints of sexual assault and harassment.
Attorney Denise Branch said the UNC police had grossly mishandled the investigation and didn’t seem capable of handling a sexual assault investigation. She said the lead investigator told her that he could not bring a charge against the suspect unless Robinson had been unconscious at the time. “He said, ‘unconsciousness is rape, blackout drunk is not rape.’”
Robinson said UNC police investigators asked her demeaning questions about what she was wearing, what she was drinking, whether she “led him on,” whether she said no, how many men she had slept with and whether she often had “one-night stands.”
“I was treated like a suspect,” she said. “My humiliation turned to rage when I watched the recorded interview of my rapist by (UNC’s Department of Public Safety) investigators. Rather than accusing him of anything, the investigators spoke to him in a tone of camaraderie. They provided reassurances to him when he became upset. They even laughed with him when he told them how many girls’ phone numbers he had managed to get on the same night he raped me. They told him, ‘don’t sweat it, just keep on living your life and playing football.’”
According to UNC’s sexual assault policy, a person who is incapacitated is unable to give consent for sexual contact. The policy further states: “No matter the level of an individual’s intoxication, if that individual has not affirmatively agreed to engage in Sexual Contact, there is no Consent.”
The News & Observer’s policy is not to identify sexual assault victims, but it is doing so in this case because Robinson herself went public.
Robinson’s attorney said the university’s Title IX office had completed its investigation in June, but no hearing has happened. She said the university informed Robinson that they would update her in late September and thereafter in three-week increments.
Joel Curran, UNC’s vice chancellor for communications and public affairs, said university officials can’t answer questions about a specific student’s case under federal privacy law.
“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes all allegations about sexual violence or sexual misconduct extremely seriously,” Curran said in a statement. “Chancellor Carol L. Folt and her administration have made addressing these issues our highest priority.”
Two years ago, UNC adopted a new policy on discrimination, sexual assault and harassment. “These matters are complex and often involve multiple agencies including law enforcement,” Curran’s statement added. “While the University always tries to complete an investigation as quickly as possible, our priority is to ensure that the factual investigations are complete and conducted in a fair and thorough manner.”
UNC head football coach Larry Fedora issued a statement late Tuesday that said: “We are aware of the misdemeanor charges against Allen Artis. I cannot comment on either the allegation or the investigative process. We take these matters very seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities.”
Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall said the case is still under investigation by UNC police, who consulted his office as late as Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 about new information that had arisen. “It’s still an open investigation,” Woodall said, adding that lab results had not been returned yet. Noelle Talley, a spokeswoman with Attorney General Roy Cooper’s office, said toxicology tests – the only labwork requested – are under way at the State Crime Lab.
Branch, Robinson’s attorney, said she had received an email on Aug. 2 from an assistant district attorney saying that the office would not pursue criminal charges in the case. In the news conference, Branch held up a photograph of Robinson’s bruised neck from the night in question, and said there was evidence of trauma to Robinson’s genital area.
“Delaney has given the university and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office every opportunity to do the right thing,” Branch said. “She’s given them more than ample time to act, yet both have failed to do so.”
Robinson’s father, Stacey Robinson, said the UNC police spent more time investigating his daughter than the suspect. He said one investigator participated in a social event with the UNC football team.
“What happened to my daughter is a crime and should be investigated by a professional and capable police department,” he said. “UNC parents should know that their children are at risk and vulnerable. We’re taking this stance today to demand better treatment by the university.”
Stacey Robinson said he’d like to see the university refer all sexual assault cases to the Chapel Hill Police Department for an independent investigation.
Like many universities, UNC is under scrutiny for its handling of sexual assaults. In 2013, five women, including a former UNC administrator, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, alleging that the university mishandled sexual assault cases. The complaint is pending.
