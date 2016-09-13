9-year-old lands 8-foot fish in Idaho

Sawyer Kolowith, 9, of Boise, Idaho, recently caught a massive white sturgeon in the Snake River near Glenns Ferry.
The fish measured 8 feet, 7 inches and weighed an estimated 220-plus pounds. Sawyer fought the fish for 1 hour, 10 minutes, then released it.
“Sawyer was telling me in the morning he wanted to catch one 30 inches because the biggest fish he ever caught was just under 30 inches,” dad Mark Kolowith said. “We set the bar pretty high. I don’t know that we’ll ever catch anything like that again.”
Kolowith works at Idaho Power and went fishing with the company’s lead sturgeon biologist. They caught three fish but the other two were about 5 feet long.
Sawyer’s older brother Sam, 11, caught a fish first. Sawyer was “a little miffed,” his dad said, until he caught his own.
“It pretty much took all the line off the reel, so we had to chase it with the boat,” Mark said. “The fish was going downstream so we just kind of drifted with it.”
Sawyer did most of the work himself. His dad gave him some help.
“Even though he was really tired and his brother was begging him for the rod, he would not let him have it,” Mark said.
The fish jumped twice, giving the family some idea how big it was.
“Our eyes were just like saucers,” Mark said. “... I couldn’t believe that (a fish that size) was even possible. I’ve been working on the Snake River for about 10 years for my job at Idaho Power and I’ve never seen one like that. And you can see in the picture how beautiful that fish is. Seeing one of those guys jump is pretty amazing.”
