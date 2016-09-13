Stolen big rig leads officers on 3-hour TV chase before driver surrenders

Southern Californians may be jaded by televised high-speed chases, but when the vehicle being chased is a semi, well, that’s different.
A man allegedly stole a tractor-trailer in Riverside County, Calif., on Tuesdy, and with the California Highway Patrol in hot pursuit, criss-crossed freeways northeast of Los Angeles for more than three hours before giving himself up, gluing TV viewers and social media users alike to their screens.
KTLA-TV reported that the chase began about 10:30 a.m. in Apple Valley, Calif., an unincorporated town north of San Bernardino, when a sheriff’s deputy saw the truck, which had been reported stolen, and tried to pull it over.
Instead, the truck got on Interstate 15 and drove for more than three hours and 100 miles over four freeways before the driver surrendered around 1:40 p.m. at a rest stop on Interstate 10, about 13 miles northwest of Palm Springs.
During the chase, the unidentified driver told the CHP he “didn’t want to go back to jail,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
The truck had been stolen from a hotel parking lot overnight in Barstow, about 35 miles north of Apple Valley, the LA Times and KTLA said, quoting the firm’s owner. It belonged to a hazardous waste management firm, ACT Enviro of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, but was carrying 76 drums of “non-explosive, non-radioactive material,” CBSLA.com reported. The LA Times quoted ACT’s owner, Walter Singer, saying the material was “not flammable, explosive, acidic, biologic or radioactive.”
The suspected thief appeared to have some experience driving such large, multi-geared vehicles. It made a U-turn safely, as seen on video from several TV stations, and pulled “neatly into a marked parking space” in the rest stop, the LA Times said.
Stolen big rig just popped a U-turn. https://t.co/aJp83G9ZG2 pic.twitter.com/twkeRyjgRr— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 13, 2016
The chase was followed in the air by a CHP plane and several media aircraft, keeping viewers on TV “riveted to the screens,” the LA Times said.
Not something seen often - CHP airplane overhead in big rig chase. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/Eicjt8NJrS https://t.co/SfJBZCrV0f— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) September 13, 2016
It also caught Twitter users’ attention.
Why am I watching a big rig drive slowly across the desert?— Larry Altman (@LarryAltman) September 13, 2016
It went on long enough for someone to create a parody Twitter account, which acquired 335 followers.
Don't worry, I've still got plenty of Gas. #StolenBigRig— StolenBigRig (@StolenBigRig) September 13, 2016
The driver from whom the truck was stolen was unhurt.
