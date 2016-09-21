3 days after car wreck kills his girlfriend, he makes it to the road for help

When Kevin Bell’s car drove off the side of U.S. 50 and into a tree Saturday afternoon, the resulting crash killed his girlfriend Nikki Reed in the front seat instantly. But for Bell, 39, the crash marked the start of a tortuous three days during which he was trapped by his injuries in the car wreck with his girlfriend’s body.
The wreck had seriously injured Bell’s legs, Indiana State Police would later say, and for days the driver was unable to escape from the car even though he was not far from the busy road off which their car had careened, Fox59 reported.
On Tuesday evening, Bell at last managed to crawl to the side of the road and flag down help from a passing driver, solving a three-day search for the two who had both been reported missing, the station reported.
Before they crashed, the couple had been driving back together from Dover, Pennsylvania, where Reed, 37, had gone to pick Bell up, WAVE reported. According to Fox 59, Reed’s family reported she was missing one day after the crash when they couldn’t contact her.
WLWT reported that police found the 1999 Ford Explorer Bell was driving just miles from Reed’s hometown of Seymour, crashed in a wooden area hidden from the road.
Bell was taken by police to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon after he was found and rescued, according to WAVE. Police said they were investigating the crash.
Comments