Dangerous Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Bahamas as Fla., SC, NC prepare

Hurricane Matthew, blamed for 11 deaths so far, weakened to a Category 3 after making landfall in Cuba, its maximum sustained winds dropping to 125 mph by dawn Wednesday. But forecasters expect it to regain strength as it churns toward the Bahamas, and then tracks perilously close to Florida.
The storm could potentially make landfall Thursday night somewhere along the coast of Florida, the first time the state will take a direct hit from a major storm in more than a decade.
Matthew’s outer bands were still hundreds of miles from Florida, but it caused long lines at gas stations and grocery stores. Along Florida’s beaches, residents were installing hurricane shutters and moving watercraft out of harm’s way, while tourists were packing up.
Emergencies have been declared in four states — all of Florida and South Carolina, eastern and central North Carolina and southeastern Georgia.
In Florida, Broward County schools will be open Wednesday, but closed Thursday and Friday. Shelter locations were announced in several Broward cities where flooding is normally a problem during storms. A decision about whether to close schools in Miami-Dade will be announced Thursday.
Most of the state’s coastal areas were under a hurricane watch and Gov. Rick Scott sounded a grim reminder Tuesday about the devastating cost of not being prepared.
Matthew is an "extremely dangerous" storm, Scott said, adding “if you are able to leave early, leave now.’’
A hurricane warning is now in effect from Golden Beach north to Sebastian Inlet.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Gov. Nikki Haley ordered a complete evacuation of the state's coast on Wednesday, amounting to more than one million of the state’s 4.8 million people.
"Our goal is to make sure you get 100 miles away from the coast," Haley said.
The storm made landfall in western Haiti on Tuesday morning, causing severe flooding and wind damage. It then brushed over eastern Cuba with winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The Bahamas are next.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center of the hurricane was 65 miles north-northwest of the eastern tip of Cuba, moving at 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami-Dade. Forecasters predict the storm will continue on a north/northwest track Wednesday, inching closer to the Bahamas.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Matthew hits Cuba
Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.
At least 11 deaths were reported in the Caribbean, but flooding has made roads impassable in Haiti and, with no phone communication, word of deaths, injuries or damage were not yet known Wednesday morning.
Mourad Wahba, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Haiti, said Tuesday that “much of the population” had been displaced by Matthew and at least 10,000 were in shelters.
“Haiti is facing the largest humanitarian event witnessed since the earthquake six years ago,” he said.
Heifer International, a nonprofit organization working with farming families in Haiti, said farmland and businesses caught in Matthew’s path had been devastated by the storm.
Photographs posted on Twitter and other social media Tuesday showed thick, raging floodwaters overtaking bridges and spilling over riverbanks. Roofs were torn off of homes and in some places the flooding was shoulder high.
The U.S. government said it was ready to provide relief and around 300 U.S. Marines set off on the USS Mesa Verde to assist Haiti, the Marines said in a tweet.
Haitians could also face illness from another threat -- standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that has killed 10,000 people.
"Water is going to be a major issue," Jean Claude Fignole, Oxfam's influence program director in Haiti, told CNN.
"Our priority is to get clean water and hygiene items to families as fast as possible to avoid a spike in cases of cholera. In the weeks and months to come, hunger is likely to emerge as big concern. Some crops in the South of the country have been totally destroyed."
The story contains information from the Associated Press, Reuters and the Washington Post.
Comments