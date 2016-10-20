Judge jokes and jurors take pictures with NBA star immediately after rape trial

This Wednesday, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose was declared not liable on all counts in his civil trial for gang raping a woman with two friends. That in and of itself was controversial, as basketball fans and sexual assault advocates clashed on social media.
But the very end of the trial and what took place immediately after has sparked even more outrage and led many to say Rose’s celebrity and status as a famous athlete affected the judge’s and jury’s impartiality.
After the verdict was announced by the eight-person jury in downtown Los Angeles, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald wished good luck to both parties, but added an amendment in his statement to Rose, according to the New York Post.
“Mr. Rose, my best wishes to you and your career — except when the Knicks play the Lakers,” he said.
The joke did not go over well on social media, with some saying Fitzgerald’s light-hearted comment showed he was not objective and allowed Rose’s fame to affect his judgement.
The jurors are posing for pictures with Derrick Rose and the judge is cracking jokes in the courtroom, but sure, rape culture doesn't exist.— P.A.B.L.O (@pabloisyou) October 20, 2016
Fitzgerald, while not involved in the verdict, did have a high profile in the case, as over the course of two weeks he dismissed Rose’s legal team’s effort to have a mistrial declared, refused to let him play in the NBA preseason, scolded the accuser’s legal team for withholding evidence and was asked by lawyers for the defense to order the accuser to stop crying on the witness stand.
But the feeling of some that the trial was not entirely fair only grew stronger after the jury, comprised of six women and two men, deliberated for just three hours before siding with Rose. Afterwards, several jury members posed for photos with Rose and his lawyer outside the courtroom, although in interviews with various media outlets all claimed not be fans of the Knick.
Don't see this every day. @drose and atty posing with giddy jurors after verdict. #DoevRose pic.twitter.com/hbmxnPnyf6— Joel Rubin (@joelrubin) October 19, 2016
To clarify: When asked why she wanted pic w/Derrick Rose as souvenir, juror Jennifer said trial (not photo op) was "fascinating experience."— NancyDillonNYDN (@NancyDillonNYDN) October 20, 2016
Derrick Rose took pictures with jurors after his verdict. Bad look. pic.twitter.com/gz0OmECw2w— Brandon Pope ABC 57 (@BpopeTV) October 20, 2016
Rose’s accuser, on the other hand, was “devestated” by the verdict, according to her lawyer, Waukeen McCoy.
“I just don’t understand how the jury could come to that conclusion,” he said to the Los Angeles Times. “I just think it’s a shame. I just think it’s a shame for women, I think it’s a shame for this country, that a celebrity can come into court and just slut-shame a plaintiff.”
The alleged gang rape, which occured in 2013, is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, criminal charges could still be brought against Rose.
