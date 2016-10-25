Wikipedia might show us how to fix what’s wrong with the internet

1:05 'It starts off with you protecting your neighborhood...' Pause

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

2:01 Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

0:26 One dead after four-vehicle wreck

1:17 Twelve things to know about the Columbus Aquatic Center

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains