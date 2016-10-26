He was driving home from a strip club when he ran over himself

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue Pause

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

0:59 Eugene Thomas talks about growing up in 'School Alley'

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

4:51 A mother's advice to her son: "Frankie, go be amazing"

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

0:38 Eugene Thomas discusses the 'comfort' that comes from staying in a gang