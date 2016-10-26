She tried to teach her husband a lesson on gambling, and ended up winning $1 million

Talk about a mixed message.
When Buddy Blackwell asked his wife, Glenda, to buy him two Powerball tickets when she was out at the store on Saturday, she decided her husband needed to learn that playing the lottery was a waste of money.
So at the local convenience store in Leicester, North Carolina, she bought a $10 scratch-off ticket.
"I was going to be ugly and buy a scratch off to show him they didn’t hit," Blackwell told WLOS. "Sometimes I get aggravated with him, so I tell him, 'You're just wasting your money.'"
The only problem to this plan: the scratch-off hit, and hit big. In fact, when Glenda did check, she found out she had purchased a $1 million winner.
Whoops.
“"I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating," Blackwell said. "So, I was very happy."
The Blackwells plan to use their winnings to buy a home and establish college funds for their granddaughters, according to KRON. They’re taking a lump sum of $415,503 after taxes rather than 20 yearly payments of $50,000.
“We've struggled a lot, so now we can buy our own home and our own land. It'll be paid for and I don't have to worry about that no more," Blackwell told WLOS.
But for what it’s worth, the winning ticket doesn’t seem to have changed Glenda’s mind about playing the lottery. At the very least, she said, the couple won’t be playing its luck any further with more scratchers.
