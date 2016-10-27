This photo of a dog with a mouthful of ladybugs is freaking out pet owners

0:24 Trenton Chester grew up with Eugene Thomas, now works as his boss Pause

1:35 Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

1:05 'It starts off with you protecting your neighborhood...'

0:38 Eugene Thomas discusses the 'comfort' that comes from staying in a gang

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

0:47 Eugene Thomas talks about being a first-time father

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning