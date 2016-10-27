A $5 raise for retirees may not be much, but it’s a windfall compared to some years

It has been tough sledding as of late for the millions of Social Security recipients looking to get raises from the U.S. government.
[RELATED:What would you do if your raise was $5 per month? Seek Senate help]
In 2016, they got a zero percent increase. And ditto for 2010 and 2011.
In 2017, they’ll get a raise of $5 per month, or 0.3 percent, increasing the average monthly payment from $1,355 to $1,360 per month.
Top Senate Democrats complain that it’s not enough to keep pace with inflation.
As a result, Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington state and Chuck Schumer of New York this week called on Congress to approve a $581 one-time payment as a supplement for the more than 65 million retirees, veterans and disabled Americans who receive Social Security payments.
The increases are linked to the Consumer Price Index.
Here’s a look at the increases that Social Security recipients have received each year since 1975.
July 1975 -- 8.0%
July 1976 -- 6.4%
July 1977 -- 5.9%
July 1978 -- 6.5%
July 1979 -- 9.9%
July 1980 -- 14.3%
July 1981 -- 11.2%
July 1982 -- 7.4%
January 1984 -- 3.5%
January 1985 -- 3.5%
January 1986 -- 3.1%
January 1987 -- 1.3%
January 1988 -- 4.2%
January 1989 -- 4.0%
January 1990 -- 4.7%
January 1991 -- 5.4%
January 1992 -- 3.7%
January 1993 -- 3.0%
January 1994 -- 2.6%
January 1995 -- 2.8%
January 1996 -- 2.6%
January 1997 -- 2.9%
January 1998 -- 2.1%
January 1999 -- 1.3%
January 2000 -- 2.5%(1)
January 2001 -- 3.5%
January 2002 -- 2.6%
January 2003 -- 1.4%
January 2004 -- 2.1%
January 2005 -- 2.7%
January 2006 -- 4.1%
January 2007 -- 3.3%
January 2008 -- 2.3%
January 2009 -- 5.8%
January 2010 -- 0.0%
January 2011 -- 0.0%
January 2012 -- 3.6%
January 2013 -- 1.7%
January 2014 -- 1.5%
January 2015 -- 1.7%
January 2016 -- 0.0%
January 2017 -- 0.3%
Source: U.S. Social Security Administration
Rob Hotakainen: 202-383-6154, @HotakainenRob
Comments