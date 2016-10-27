Oregon jury acquits Bundy brothers and other leaders in wildlife refuge standoff

0:24 Trenton Chester grew up with Eugene Thomas, now works as his boss Pause

0:46 Boxing coach shares experience working with Eugene Thomas

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

0:59 Eugene Thomas talks about growing up in 'School Alley'

0:45 Eugene Thomas discusses the emotions felt after coming home from prison

0:55 Fair hosts free event for special needs students

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school