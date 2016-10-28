Plane catches fire at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Authorities say an American Airlines plane caught fire and passengers evacuated on the runway at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said American Airlines Flight 383 departed Chicago for Miami on Friday afternoon when it blew a tire and damaged an engine. The pilot aborted the takeoff and everyone evacuated, Molinaro said. There were no injuries.
Video of incident Involving an American Airlines flight at Chicago O'Hare ⚠ pic.twitter.com/k51a0kJ9Jc— Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) October 28, 2016
Television reports showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the Boeing 767, which appeared to be damaged at the rear. Evacuation chutes extended from the plane.
American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said in a brief statement that the plane had “an engine-related mechanical issue.” She says buses are en route to take 161 passengers and nine crew members from the runway to the terminal.
Chicago fire officials said on the department’s Twitter account that there was an extra-alarm emergency response at the airport for an “aircraft down.”
EMERGENCY AIRCRAFT DOWN AT OHARE 2 11 RESPONSE details to follow— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 28, 2016
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments