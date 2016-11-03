National

For one Cleveland fan, the Indians’ World Series loss was particularly painful

By Greg Hadley

Mike Nero, welcome to the Bad Decision Hall of Fame.

When two historically unlucky teams like the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs face off in the World Series, you’d assume their fanbases would be too superstitious to tempt fate.

But Nero, a freshman at Ohio University according to his Facebook and Twitter profiles, decided on Wednesday that with his hometown Indians hosting the Cubs for Game 7, he would go a step beyond your typical prediction and put his money where his mouth was. So he got a tattoo of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ and Indians’ logos, with the words “2016 Champs” inscribed in ink below.

Bold indeed. But catastrophically wrong. The Indians fell behind quickly 5-1 to the Cubs, which would probably have had less confident fans checking online for the nearest tattoo removal clinic. Not Nero.

Nero’s daring proclamation harkened back to the Cavaliers’ NBA championship back in June, when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors. The Indians themselves went up 3-1 in the series earlier but had allowed the Cubs to rally. But much like a slightly more famous Clevelander, LeBron James, it seems that Nero incited the wrath of the sports gods with his tweet. The Indians rallied, only to lose in extra innings, 8-7.

Nero, for his part, seemed to take the loss and his now inaccurate tattoo in stride, retweeting some of the jokes that began flying on Twitter poking fun at his overconfidence.

Believe it or not, Nero is actually just the latest in a long line of sports fans who have decided they just can’t wait to get a tattoo celebrating their team’s world championship. Below is just a smattering.

For the record, tattoo removal costs about $1,000, conservatively. Just something to think about before you decide you absolutely must have that celebratory tattoo for a few extra days.

