One Georgia sheriff's deputy dead after shooting

A dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Sunday that left one Peach County, Ga., deputy dead and another wounded.
The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. west of Byron. One of the deputies was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, Ga., and the other to the Medical Center of Peach County in Byron.
Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, who as at the Macon hospital, said the deputy taken there, Patrick Sondron, 41, died at about 6:40 p.m.
“He was a very good person,” Rooks said. “He was just a great deputy. He did his job well and was always willing to help.”
J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Perry, Ga., said the sheriff’s office contacted him about 6 p.m. requesting assistance with a shooting. He said deputies were responding to “a dispute between neighbors.”
“When they arrived, they were under gunfire,” Ricketson said at the scene. “They returned fire.”
A suspect was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, but Ricketson would not say whether the suspect was shot.
Sheriff Terry Deese arrived at the Medical Center at about 8:15 p.m. but did not stop to talk to media. A person who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said no one was there who could release any information.
Bibb County deputies immediately responded to block intersections for the ambulance to get through.
The shooting happened on Hardison Road at Georgia State Highway 42. Deputies had that area of Highway 42 blocked and many law enforcement vehicles were in the area.
Ricketson said several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Byron, Perry, Houston County and Jones County.
A neighbor reached by phone who lives on Hardison Road about a quarter mile from the shooting, said many gunshots were fired. He said he first heard sirens, then heard what he is certain was automatic gunfire. That was that was then followed by what sounded like handgun fire. He believes the suspect opened fire on the deputies with an automatic weapon, then they returned fire.
The neighbor walked toward the scene and saw a deputy face down by a car, with other deputies nearby with guns drawn. It appeared to him they could not tend to the injured deputy because they were still dealing with the shooter. Neighbors were then told to get back in their homes.
He said the shooting happened on Hardison Road about 200 feet from Ga. 42. He did not know the person who did the shooting.
“This is a quiet little neighborhood,” he said. “This is about the peaceful place you can find. Nobody here can believe this has happened.”
A video posted to Facebook showed the scene and the man shooting the video said someone pointed an automatic rifle at his dog, 911 was called, and then the man started shooting at the officers when they arrived.
“Look dude, he’s shooting at the police right now,” the man said as he showed police cars in the distance.
Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick, who lost a deputy to a shooting, and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis also arrived at the Medical Center.
Telegraph editor Oby Brown and photographer Jason Vorhees contributed to this report.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments