‘I am sorry and hungry’: Thief leaves apology note after taking candy bar from car

2:14 Sunday Interview: Juvenile Court Judge Warner Kennon on the youth gang issues in Columbus Pause

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:52 Community activist Marquese Averett arrested at protest

1:05 NAACP Columbus president Tonza Thomas arrested

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

2:11 'Oh my goodness': Auburn safety Tray Matthews reacts to wild finale

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business