Women have better memories than men, but it weakens after a certain stage, study says

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states Pause

1:29 Ann Hardman on becoming the new Muscogee County superior court clerk

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party

0:46 Eddie Lowe speaks at swearing-in ceremony

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:38 Donald Trump's old classmate was 'pleasantly surprised' to see election outcome

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."