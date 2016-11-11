Safety pins are making people feel safer for a different reason after the election

After the United Kingdom voted to leave the Eurpoean Union, some citizens began wearing safety pins “to show solidarity with EU citizens and immigrants in the UK.”
Now Americans upset by President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral victory are co-opting the safety pin campaign to demonstrate that they too are willing to stand up for immigrants and refugees.
Many are posting photos on social media.
#safetypinamerica #lovenothate pic.twitter.com/0YCfRjWV94— Dylan Neal (@DylanNealStudio) November 11, 2016
#Safetypin pic.twitter.com/MGFcjx68BP— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) November 11, 2016
If you see me out with my #safetypin on and you need any of these things, I'm here for you #safeplace #safehaven #pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/Mqn50FfxUW— Cassandra Marie (@KeepUpWithCass) November 11, 2016
I'm a believer that love trumps hate #safetypinamerica #safetypin pic.twitter.com/uZxfq0SK1q— Alicia Powe (@grnlagrl83) November 11, 2016
Trump has proposed building a wall on the southern border between the United States and Mexico, claiming that Mexico will pay for it. During the campaign, he called for deporting people who are in the country illegally, a population estimated at more than 11 million.
He also has called for banning Muslim immigrants from coming into the country, though his current position is now “suspend the issuance of visas to any place where adaquate screening cannot occur, until proven and effective vetting mechanisms can be put into place.”
Both positions are listed under Trump’s 10-point plan to put America first on his website.
