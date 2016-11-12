National

November 12, 2016 6:13 PM

College quarterback's ankle bends very much the wrong way in a gruesome injury

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

CAUTION: The video below contains graphic content.

At first, in the scrum of bodies smashing into each other, limbs flying, you might miss what happened to Baylor quarterback Seth Russell on Saturday.

But watch it again, and you’ll see something that will likely make you want to lose your lunch.

Be warned, this video is not for the easily grossed out or squeamish.

No ankle should do what Russell’s did on that play, and fans immediately freaked out. Inside the stadium, the replay flashed on the video board, drawing an audible gasp from those in attendance, while on social media plenty expressed their feelings.

Russell was immediately carted off the field to the locker room, and it was later announced that he had suffered a dislocated ankle on the play and would likely miss the rest of the season.

What makes the whole situation even worse is that this is not Russell’s first major injury. Last year he suffered a broken bone in his neck that knocked him out for the rest of the season too. He worked his way back to become the starter for the 6-3 Bears, only for this to happen during the team’s biggest game of the season against No. 11 Oklahoma.

Russell’s injury is drawing comparisons to other infamous injuries in sports, including Indiana Pacers guard Paul George and Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware, although Russell, thankfully, did not suffer a compound fracture like the other two players did.

All the same, it was immediately clear to Russell and the other players near him Saturday that something was wrong the second it happened, as Russell did not attempt to stand and merely clutched his leg, while even his opponents frantically waved for medical attention.

As Russell was carted off the field, several Oklahoma players made sure he was OK and wish him well. Baylor later thanked the players and Oklahoma fans for their sportsmanship.

Russell was later spotted leaving the stadium with his ankle wrapped and on crutches.

The Baylor football program has been embroiled in controversy this season due to allegations of sexual assault against multiple members of the team, as well as a failure to properly discipline those students, according to numerous media reports. Russell, however, was not one of the players accused.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

View more video

Nation & World Videos