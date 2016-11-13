Sheriff’s deputy gets his job back, only to be ‘executed’

After a massive manhunt, authorities in Tulare County on Sunday afternoon captured a man suspected of murdering Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff Dennis Wallace that morning near Hughson.
David Machado, 36, reportedly stole two vehicles and tried to rob a woman of her purse before officers caught him about 150 miles south of Hughson, near a Lindsay convenience store.
“This was an execution,” Sheriff Adam Christianson said at a morning press conference as the manhunt was still underway. Evidence showed that a gun was held to the head of Wallace, 53, and the trigger pulled twice, the sheriff said.
Wallace – alone, in uniform and driving a marked patrol car – came upon a suspicious van in the Fox Grove fishing access near Hughson at 8:24 a.m. Sunday. When a dispatcher advised that the car had been reported stolen, Wallace asked for backup.
“Within seconds, he was murdered. He was executed,” Christianson said.
Deputy Christian Torres soon after found his body with two gunshots to the head, the sheriff said. The shooter had fled.
At 8:40 a.m., a white Kia was carjacked a few miles away in Keyes, the sheriff said about 11:40 a.m., promising to find and arrest the shooter. At 12:33, Lindsay police caught Machado after the attempted purse-snatching was reported, and
Wallace was a popular figure in Hughson, where he lived and was assigned to work and where he was deeply involved in youth soccer, refereeing football and serving as a liaison between schools and law enforcement.
“He wasn’t just assigned to Hughson; he’s a fixture in Hughson. He was so well-loved,” said Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa, who also lives there.
“You should never speak in a moment of anger,” Chiesa continued, “but I’m glad we didn’t do away with the death penalty.”
Wallace is survived by his wife, Mercedes, and children. Christianson asked that people pray for them, and for officers throughout the United States where too many violent confrontations have shaken humanity in recent times.
“Where will it stop? Where will it end?” the sheriff asked rhetorically.
An impromptu tribute for Wallace appeared around noon Sunday on a lawn outside the Hughson Police Department, with people leaving flowers, candles, notes and balloons in his memory.
Wallace, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, will be remembered in many communities throughout the county, including Salida where he was stationed several years before being sidelined by a knee injury. He was unpaid and off duty two years and tenaciously fought county administrators in court to win back his job in a lengthy, well-watched lawsuit that went all the way to the California Supreme Court and had not been fully resolved.
The lawsuit’s early phase sparked headlines in 2012 with revelations that sheriff’s management referred to certain injured employees as “limp, lame and lazy,” prompting Christianson to issue a public apology. That civil trial ended in a hung jury, but Wallace pushed on, claiming disability discrimination and two years of missed wages and benefits and emotional distress, and asking for $468,000 in damages.
County administrators said he could not safely perform duties, but eventually reinstated him in 2013. Meanwhile, a second verdict favored the county, but he appealed and earlier this year appellate justices sided with him, ordering the case to return to a local court to determine how much Wallace might be owed. The county appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case, handing Wallace a victory.
Wallace had openly discussed his case over the years, sharing angst while idled against his desire, and relief when appeals courts agreed with his position.
“Who knows when I get a chance to prove my fitness?” he said in a November 2012 email, noting that he was anxious to referee a high school football playoff game, a position requiring running. In January 2013, another email said: “I’m finally getting tested! It took four years and the urging of the court, but I’m blessed to finally get a chance to prove myself.”
Later that month, he wrote, “I can’t thank those enough who have prayed for me and my family.” He also mused about county leaders “treating my injury cases as discipline and punishment versus treatment to make me whole,” and closed with this now-chilling thought: “We honor our dead but disrespect the injured who survived.”
In September, Wallace received a statewide award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and said he was the only Stanislaus deputy to earn both that and another for auto theft recovery in 2015.
“To think 10 years ago my career was threatened” by a previous manager, Wallace said in a Sept 15 email. He reflected on his years in the department and his legal struggle, expressing desire for a world where bosses would “support or empower the employees they claim to respect.”
District Attorney Birgit Fladager, when the hunt for Machado was on, said her agents and other officers were “putting aside emotions and feelings and focusing on what they need to do.”
County Probation Chief Jill Silva is also a Hughson City Council member. Wallace’s death hit home, she said, recalling how the deputy had befriended and counseled many youth, including her now-college-aged daughter.
“He was more than just a law enforcement officer,” Silva said, recalling Wallace’s tireless efforts helping to rebuild a soccer league and improve recreation fields. “Dennis was always out there supporting everything.”
