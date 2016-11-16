Don't even think of coming into my spotless living room before Thanksgiving, mom warns

How many moms close off freshly cleaned rooms in the house until company comes?
Lots.
How many moms who have done that become viral sensations?
At least one, thanks to her son’s Twitter account.
After Ohio mom Michele Keylor had the floors and furniture of the living room steam-cleaned, she taped off the room earlier this month with a “closed” sign. It tells her family the room is off-limits until Thanksgiving, when she’s expecting about 30 guests.
“Special permission will be considered for you to sit on my clean furniture and/or walk on my clean carpet only after the following conditions have been met,” she wrote.
“1) You have showered and are dirt and odor free from top to toe. 2) You are wearing freshly laundered clothing.”
“If permission is granted,” she added, “NO food or drinks are permitted at this time!”
The mother of four signed it: “Mom, Payer of the Bills, Chauffeur, Queen of the castle, Person ruining your life, Bossy b**ch in charge.”
okay how my mom just gonna close down the living room for a month ?? pic.twitter.com/ALDzJbC8AK— nick denbow (@nickdenbow11) November 5, 2016
Keylor’s 17-year-old son, Nick Denbow, took a picture of the sign and tweeted it out on Nov. 5.
Since then it’s been retweeted more than 15,000 times and earned nearly 35,000 likes.
Because, really, whose mom hasn’t done something like this?
“I took advantage of (son) Andy being away for National Guard drill and steam-cleaned the living room carpet and furniture,” she told Us Weekly.
“It was much needed as there were soda spills and footprints on the carpet and pizza smudges and chip fingerprints on the furniture.”
Nick told Buzzfeed his mom was tired of having to clean up after “my and mostly my brothers’ messes” in the living room. (When she cleaned the room she found dirty socks among the clutter.)
“She has told us to stay out of rooms that she’s just cleaned before but never completely ‘closed’ it for a month,” he said.
Nick’s tweet gave great comfort to mothers everywhere who saw that they are not alone.
@_Karsen @nickdenbow11 @spencerkaple @jordynkaple There are people out there just like me, after all!!— Renee (@reneeazee) November 7, 2016
@yagirlrebekah @nickdenbow11 because I would... the holidays are not a game— (e)mo (@jamonica_w) November 6, 2016
Nick didn’t really think his mom expected the family to stay out of the room until Thanksgiving.
Yeah, right.
NBC Chicago reported that as of Tuesday, no one has dared step foot in the room. Not even the family’s two dogs have entered.
“There’s no barricade or anything to keep them out,” Nick told Buzzfeed. “It’s just like they know to stay out.”
They know who’s boss.
Comments