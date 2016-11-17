Off-duty firefighter stops to help at crash. One of the drivers steals his truck.

An off-duty volunteer firefighter who stopped to help at a car crash in Ballico, Calif., on Thursday morning was carjacked while trying to help the injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred between a white Caravan minivan and red 1999 Ford Explorer about 7:30 a.m. on El Capital Way and Ballico Avenue. A Delhi woman with three children under age 13 were in the van and a man was in the Explorer.
A firefighter stopped at the crash scene to help, and the driver of the Explorer pulled out a handgun, loaded it and pointed it at the firefighter. He demanded the firefighter hand over his department radio and keys and then drove away in the firefighter’s silver Chevy Duramax pickup, Sheriff Vern Warnke said.
The suspect was described as an adult white male wearing a T-shirt depicting the California state flag, CHP Officer Moises Onsurez said.
The pickup was located about noon in the Ballico area, but Merced County Sheriff’s deputies continued searching for the suspect, Warnke said.
“We believe he’s armed and has some type of handgun on him,” said Merced Sheriff’s Detective Sam Becerra.
The woman involved in the crash had a cut above her eye but opted to seek her own medical aid, the CHP said. The children were not injured.
The sheriff’s department continued searching for the suspect into the afternoon using multiple resources, including search dogs and a helicopter.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-356-2956.
