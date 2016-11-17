Polar bear meets dog. Polar bear ... pets dog.

So a polar bear and an Eskimo dog meet at the water’s edge in Canada.
What happens next might melt your heart.
David de Muelles, a guide for a touring company, told ABC News he shot the video on Nov. 12 in Churchill, Manitoba, at a famous Eskimo dog sanctuary.
“It was incredible to see such a powerful animal be so friendly with such a small dog,” de Muelles told ABC News. “Normally, these animals are known as killers."
It’s not the first time polar bears have been caught on camera having fun with dogs.
