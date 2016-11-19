He's 55 years old, and he just played his first snap of college football

Sunday evening, Joe Thomas Jr. will take the field for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Washington Redskins. But on Saturday, the spotlight belonged to his father, Joe Thomas Sr., who made his first on-field appearance for South Carolina State and became the oldest Division I college football player ever.
Confused?
Thomas Sr., who is 55 years old, did not attend college when he was a young man, according to Campus Rush writer David Gardner, who profiled Thomas for Sports Illustrated. In fact, due to a hearing impediment, he struggled through much of school before finding a cure.
The one place Thomas never struggled though, was on the football field, where he led his high school team to the state semifinals in South Carolina as a tailback and linebacker. After he graduated, he spent several years as a professional wrestler before starting his own construction company.
That company, not football, is the reason Thomas returned to school. During the recent recession, business plunged for Thomas, who was forced to find work but was frustrated to find nothing but jobs that required college degrees.
So he enrolled at South Carolina State, where his son Joe Thomas Jr. was studying and playing football, in 2012. It wasn’t long before he approached his son’s football coach and asked if he could join the team, not as a coach, but as a player.
However, a car crash in 2013 left Thomas Sr. with torn ligaments in his knee. His son's graduation in 2014 also meant they missed out on the chance to become the first ever father-son combination in college football. In 2015, though, Thomas Sr. finally made it onto the field as part of the scout team. This year, as a senior, he has continued to practice with the team and even dressed for several games, but he never actually had the chance to play.
Which brings us to Saturday. In the second quarter of South Carolina State’s game against Savannah State, with the Bulldogs up by a couple of scores, Thomas Sr. got the call and ran for three yards.
Breaking: 55-year-old Joe Thomas Sr becomes oldest DI football player after rushing for 3 yds for @SCStateAthletic. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/eyoSMpZDBK— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 19, 2016
Thomas Sr. is the oldest Division I football player ever, but he’s actually not even close to being the oldest college football player ever. That honor goes to Alan Moore, a Vietnam War veteran who was 61 years old when he kicked an extra point for NAIA Faulkner in 2011, per ESPN. Even the NCAA record is 61 years old, as kicker Tom Thompson appeared for Division III Austin College in 2009.
Old-timers playing college sports alongside the kiddies is not limited to football though. The Today Show profiled a 73-year-old man playing basketball in 2009, and ESPN has written about a 49-year-old woman who joined the swim team at Santa Monica College.
The average age of a college student is 25 years old, per the U.S. Department of Education. The NCAA does not appear to keep records on the ages of student-athletes.
Comments