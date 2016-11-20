The maker of a popular hummus wants you to throw it out

1:15 Prosecutor in double murder trial says killer's story 'didn't add up' Pause

1:50 SOA Watch activists vow to keep their hands on the plow

3:22 Superintendent releases school district's progress report

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town