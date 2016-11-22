Hold the gravy ... until you check the jar

Is there a worse time for a gravy recall?
Heinz is recalling 500 cases of HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy distributed around the nation because some of the jars might be mislabeled as Heinz Pork Gravy. Besides misinforming about the gravy inside, the mislabeled jars don’t say the gravy includes milk and soy.
That’s a problem for those with a milk or soy allergy or systems that react poorly to milk or soy.
Consumers should check 12-ounce Heinz Pork Gravy jars with a Best By date of Dec. 28, 2017 and manufacturing code MU6F04 4Q. Retailers should check cases of 12-ounce Heinz HomeStyle Au Jus Gravy jars with the same date and manufacturing code.
Heinz’s recall notice says consumers should return the jars to the store of purchase for exchange or refund. Or, for a full refund, they can contact Heinz at 1-866-572-3808 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
