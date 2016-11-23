Your guide to Thanksgiving: Getting along with family, turkey tips, football schedule

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby Pause

1:28 Video: Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to needy in South Columbus

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead