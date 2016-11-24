Woman accused of killing mom, taking her newborn, was in US illegally, officials say

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby Pause

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life