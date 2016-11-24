Skyrocketing chemical levels in S.C. gators prompt concern

1:37 Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving Pause

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.