How Fidel Castro and the Mariel boatlift changed America

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

4:41 These conjoined twins have beaten the odds before and they'll survive separation, mom says

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:49 Coming Sunday: Faith,family and hard work key to success for company's president

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:33 Environmental testing to begin at historic Claflin school