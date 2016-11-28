K-9 dogs are overdosing during drug raids on the very opioids they’re investigating

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

1:06 Josh Hinson talks about the Salvation Army

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:49 Coming Sunday: Faith,family and hard work key to success for company's president