Man with terminal lung disease completes a marathon with oxygen tank in tow

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

3:26 Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe re-elected

0:26 Mayor Eddie Lowe says thank you to Phenix City residents for their votes

0:50 Whitewater Avenue now open in Phenix City

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality