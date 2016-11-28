Governor orders pipeline protest site cleared, but no forcible removals planned

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:50 Whitewater Avenue now open in Phenix City

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit?

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?