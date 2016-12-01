Artificial intelligence may make your life easier — and take your job

0:58 Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000. Pause

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast