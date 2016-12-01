VA may have infected 600 veterans with HIV and Hepatitis

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

0:50 Houlihan's introduces vegetable-centric 'Inspiralized' menu

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:58 Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000.

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue