He screamed at the shooters to stop. Then a stray bullet killed his girlfriend.

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short Pause

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

0:50 Houlihan's introduces vegetable-centric 'Inspiralized' menu

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief