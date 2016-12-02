North Carolina man says he set fires because he was bored

A man charged with setting fires in western North Carolina told authorities he did it out of boredom.
In court documents, U.S. Forest Service agent Brian Southard says Keith Mann of Franklin told him he set two fires in Macon County because “I was just bored.”
Media outlets report Mann also said he “wanted to see something burn” and didn’t have much to live for after his wife left him. The 49-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with destroying real property by means of fire.
The fires started Oct. 27 and Nov. 22 and burned 16 acres.
Southard says he went to Mann’s home after listening to a 911 call from Mann reporting the second fire.
Mann is in Buncombe County jail without bond. He has requested a public defender.
