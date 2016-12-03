NFL teams can now post GIFs during games, as long as they aren’t actually of the game

Could the NFL actually be becoming — gasp — fun?
At the beginning of the current season, one of the most stringent professional sports leagues in the world announced a new social media policy that banned individual teams from posting non-approved videos while games were in progress. Even when the league did make certain videos available, teams could only post eight for the entire “game window,” which lasts from kickoff to one hour after the game.
And by video, the league meant any image that moved, including GIFs of any kind, according to Mashable, effectively shutting down one of Twitter’s favorite means of communication for 32 accounts and millions of followers, per MarketingProfs. Any violators would be subject to a $25,000 fine for a first time offense, eventually escalating to a $100,000 fine.
But now, according to Yahoo Finance, the league is relaxing its policies — sort of. In a memo sent out to each team, the NFL announced that teams will be able to post up to 16 videos per “game window.” What’s more, those videos don’t have to be approved by the league — as long as they’re not of any actual game play.
Instead, team’s can post GIFs or videos of “fans, cheerleaders, mascots, Madden video game graphics, and touchdown dances,” per Yahoo. You know, all that stuff that social media users really want to see. And those videos will still count alongside league-approved game footage as part of the 16 allowed videos.
The inclusion of touchdown celebrations among the acceptable videos is also surprising, as celebrations have been a continued source of controversy this season resulting in plenty of fines for players.
The NFL also announced an official partnership with the website Giphy.com as the “source of high quality and authentic NFL GIFs of ancillary game and historical/iconic content,” per the memo sent to teams. What that will actually look like is unclear.
The move comes after several teams’ social media accounts made their displeasure with the league’s policy abundantly obvious by tweeting out “highlight videos” using miniature football player figurines, per CNN Money. Of course, those videos would still be necessary under the new guidelines.
EXCLUSIVE highlight of Malcolm's pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/AiP7FYe3Nf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2016
TOUCHDOWN BROWNS! pic.twitter.com/RjRt9DVlpB— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2016
You know you've reached near peak ridiculous when the teams are thumbing their noses at you. #peakridiculous https://t.co/kahFUXyFF2— George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) October 16, 2016
The NFL is also relaxing its infamously strict uniform guidelines this weekend to allow players to wear customized cleats in support of charities of their choice. After this weekend, however, the league’s usual ban on anything other the usual black, white or team colors will be back in effect.
All told, the “No Fun League” is loosening up a little this Sunday.
