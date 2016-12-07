Police sought missing woman for three days. Friends found her body in six minutes.

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman Pause

2:23 Remembering Peggy Gamble

0:54 Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

1:16 Dr. J. Aleem Hud shares how Eugene Thomas is making contributions after prison