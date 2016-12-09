Air traffic controllers take a nap and grab a snack while pilots’ calls go unanswered

1:49 Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates newly promoted personnel Pause

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

0:54 Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel