The upside of compulsive video-gaming may be less drug use among U.S. teens

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds Pause

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive