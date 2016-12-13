Conair recalls 8 million Cuisinart food processors sold from 1996 to 2015

About 8 million Cuisinart food processors are being recalled because the metal blade can crack and leave pieces in food, causing mouth lacerations.
Conair, which manufactures Cuisinart, has issued a recall for the machines that were sold between July 1996 and December 2015. They have stainless steel blades with a beige plastic center and the impacted machines have blades with four “rivets.” Machines with blades that don’t have rivets are not impacted and are still safe to use.
There have been 69 reports of people finding broken blade pieces in food. Thirty of those are reports of mouth lacerations or tooth injuries after eating bits of metal.
A complete list of the impacted models can be found here. Machine model numbers can be found on the bottom of the appliance and on its original packaging.
Conair is attempting to contact consumers who records show purchased the machines.
Consumers with impacted models should stop using their machine immediately and contact Conair for a free replacement blade. The company can be reached toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
