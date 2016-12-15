Primates ate themselves to death on avocados, university says

0:51 Becoming the Grinch Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:11 Back Columbus Blue serves those who serve us

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

1:19 Hospital bill continues to mount for boy whose leg was amputated